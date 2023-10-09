Former MISD teachers speaks any why she believes the bond wont do any good for the district

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On November 7th, Midland residents will have the opportunity to vote on either Prop A which includes

The construction of a brand-new Midland High School and Legacy High School campuses.

Updating of the current Legacy and Midland freshman campuses for conversion to middle schools.

Updating of safety and security at campuses district-wide.

But if residents vote no, all this goes away.

“For years we’ve been focused on getting bonds passed instead of focusing on what’s going on in the classroom. Building new buildings is a distraction from the real work we need to do” said Wende Parsley, Former MISD Teacher

Parsley was a teacher at MISD for 17 years and during her time as a teacher with MISD, she says the district has gone from being a competitive place to work with lots of training for teachers to looking for anybody to be a teacher and a lack of training.

“About 50 percent of our teaching staff have less than five years experience and I got these numbers from the central office,” said Parsley

Parsley and others like her take issue with how much it costs, and the district not being transparent about numbers and some residents feel as though they have been lied to.

Parsley says she wants to see students and teachers be taken care of first and not have this bond be a band-aid to what she believes is a bigger issue.

“My thing is the bond needs to be put aside until all these other things are provided and I think honestly if they were even at least moving in the right direction providing these things that more people would get behind it,” said Parsley

Tomorrow night on CBS7 First Alert News at 5 and 6 we speak with Austin Beam who is in support of the bond and we hear why he believes the bond should pass.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.