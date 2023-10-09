Ector County Commissioner makes first public remarks since arrest

Gardner makes first public statement(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ector County, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Commissioner for Precinct one Michael Gardner made his first public remarks Monday morning following his recent arrest in Nebraska.

He turned himself into authorities for a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

The charge resulted from an accident involving a wedding ceremony and a blank shot.

Gardner says he was officiating his nephew’s wedding on Sept. 30 when he fired a blank shot, but a mishap with the gun meant the blank hit his grandson.

The child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and Gardner says he’s been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m extremely remorseful and thank God for ensuring his injury was not worse,” Gardner said. “I take accountability for the accident and every day I relive those moments with dread.”

The commissioner says the gunfire was a scripted part of the ceremony that signaled the music should start and the bride should prepare to walk down the aisle.

Gardner says this will not affect his role as commissioner for precinct one and he intends to seek re-election.

Garder also says there are no more charges filed against him.

