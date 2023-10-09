ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: We’ll be experiencing two seasons this week starting with summer over the next few days before Fall makes a return by the end of the week.

We continue to climb the hill of our temperature rollercoaster on Tuesday, with several locations seeing slightly above average highs in the mid- to- upper 80s. Midland/Odessa are expecting to reach a high near 85°F. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds to the south of the region. Conditions will remain quiet, allowing for a warm, but relatively beautiful day!

On the bright side, a cold front will move through the region Thursday into Friday dropping high temperatures back into the 70s for Friday and our lows may even drop into the upper 40s in some spots! However, rain chances look slim to none through the extended, even with the passage of the front. Not great news when we look at our drought and our precipitation deficit for the year which currently stands at 8.35 inches below normal. The silver lining is that we are on track to have nice weather to watch the annular eclipse on Saturday!

