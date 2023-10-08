Midland Guild Quilt Show 2023

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland quilters guild hosted the quilt show at the Bush convention center for the first time in four years.

I spoke with one of the quilters who has been quilting for about forty years and I learned that each of her quilts has a story behind it.

A Midlander named Becky Holley has been quilting for over half her life.

She has created a variety of quilts that have won an award.

She loves to quilt, and she says it helps her relax.

“I started quilting in nineteen seventy-six and my grandmother left some quilt tops. I just picked those up and started putting them together and in nineteen eighty-seven, I heard about the quilt guild, and I joined it. I have been a member ever since,” said Becky Holley

Her favorite memory across four decades of quilting was not winning awards.

It was spending time with her friend’s creating blankets.

“The quilt behind me. two very special friends and I made this quilt to share the skill of quilt making together and the friendship that we shared by doing this quilt.” said Holley.

She wants to pass along the art of quilting to the next generation.

“By classes and having quilt shows for them to come and look to see how easy it is.” said Holley.

Over two hundred quilts were on display from quilters at the event.

The goal was to promote the art of quilting.

“This helps for people to see the quilts and get inspired and looking at the quilts inspires me makes want to make them. Seeing the colors go together and your like oh I would never put those together and they look gorgeous together” said Midland quilt chairmen Diane Kuykendall.

The Midland quilters guild gets together once a week to donate quilts to organizations in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
AMADOR RODRIGUEZ
Odessa Robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

2023 Desert Dash Fun Run Event
2023 Desert Dash Fun run Event
The first and third grade classes have held similar events in the past, but this is the first...
STEM Academy holds first STEM Community Fair for first and third-grade students
Traffic Advisory for Permian High School vs Odessa High School Football Game
Traffic Advisory for Permian high school vs Odessa High School Football game
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Tib
Adopt-A-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Tib