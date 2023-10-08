Midland Guild Quilt Show 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland quilters guild hosted the quilt show at the Bush convention center for the first time in four years.

I spoke with one of the quilters who has been quilting for about forty years and I learned that each of her quilts has a story behind it.

A Midlander named Becky Holley has been quilting for over half her life.

She has created a variety of quilts that have won an award.

She loves to quilt, and she says it helps her relax.

“I started quilting in nineteen seventy-six and my grandmother left some quilt tops. I just picked those up and started putting them together and in nineteen eighty-seven, I heard about the quilt guild, and I joined it. I have been a member ever since,” said Becky Holley

Her favorite memory across four decades of quilting was not winning awards.

It was spending time with her friend’s creating blankets.

“The quilt behind me. two very special friends and I made this quilt to share the skill of quilt making together and the friendship that we shared by doing this quilt.” said Holley.

She wants to pass along the art of quilting to the next generation.

“By classes and having quilt shows for them to come and look to see how easy it is.” said Holley.

Over two hundred quilts were on display from quilters at the event.

The goal was to promote the art of quilting.

“This helps for people to see the quilts and get inspired and looking at the quilts inspires me makes want to make them. Seeing the colors go together and your like oh I would never put those together and they look gorgeous together” said Midland quilt chairmen Diane Kuykendall.

The Midland quilters guild gets together once a week to donate quilts to organizations in Midland.

