Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday

Pecos, Texas (KOSA) - At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos Police Department responded to an explosion at 631 W I-20.

This information is coming from the Pecos Police Department.

When units arrived on the scene, there was no fire, but it was evident that a tank exploded.

Two people died and six others were at the scene, but all six refused medical treatment.

The Pecos criminal investigation unit is still investigating the incident.

