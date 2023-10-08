Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday

At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos Police Department responded to an explosion at 631 W I-20.(Pecos Police Department)
By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pecos, Texas (KOSA) - At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos Police Department responded to an explosion at 631 W I-20.

This information is coming from the Pecos Police Department.

When units arrived on the scene, there was no fire, but it was evident that a tank exploded.

Two people died and six others were at the scene, but all six refused medical treatment.

The Pecos criminal investigation unit is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
AMADOR RODRIGUEZ
Odessa Robbery suspect arrested
Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns

Latest News

2023 Desert Dash Fun Run Event
2023 Desert Dash Fun run Event
2023 Desert Dash Fun Run Event
Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.
RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013
Wink beats Iraan 34-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan at Wink