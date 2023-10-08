ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 9th, 2023: We’ll be experiencing two seasons this week starting with summer over the next few days before makes a return at the end of the week.

After a relatively pleasant and cool weekend, temperatures Monday will warm into the 80s for all of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 84°. Alpine is looking to be the coolest spot with a high of 81°, while Pecos is looking to be the warmest with a high of 87°. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds to the south of the region. Conditions will remain quiet, a pretty good kickoff to the workweek.

High pressure will build and slide across the region as we head into the middle of the week. Midweek highs are looking to top out in the 90s. The good news is that a cold front will move through the region Thursday into Friday dropping high temperatures back into the 70s for Friday. Next weekend, highs look to remain in the 70s before warming a bit heading into the new week with 80s expected. Precipitation chances look slim to none through the extended, even with the passage of the front. Not great news when we look at our drought and our precipitation deficit for the year which currently stands at 8.35 inches below normal.

