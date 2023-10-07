RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.
By Jakob Brandenburg and Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat rival Permian 49-42 in overtime on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

This is the Bronchos first win in the series since 2013, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Panthers.

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa

Latest News

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.
RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013
Wink beats Iraan 34-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan at Wink
Wink beats Iraan 34-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan at Wink
Permian High School Band
BAND OF THE WEEK: Permian High School