RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat rival Permian 49-42 in overtime on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
This is the Bronchos first win in the series since 2013, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Panthers.
Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.