Jordi Hernandez’s 3 TDs pushes Wolves to district opener victory over Seminole

West Plains beats Seminole
West Plains beats Seminole(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves welcomed the Seminole Indians to Happy State Bank Stadium Friday night. The Wolves coming away with the big win, 48-23 over the Indians.

Seminole went on the board first from a field goal on its first drive of the game, but that is the only points they would score in the first half.

West Plains’ Jordi Hernandez scored three touchdowns in the first half. After an 18-yard touchdown run from Kryon Wooten, the Wolves went into the locker room 28-3.

Going into the third quarter, West Plains wasted no time finding the end zone once again. Macon connects with Jensen Phillips making it 35-3 at the 10:19 mark of the quarter.

The Indians scored their first touchdown of the contest with 15 seconds left in the third as Braden Gonzales connects with Logan McCormick. West Plains still ahead big going into the final quarter of action, 38-10.

A touchdown from West Plains’ Blaine Henry put the cherry on top with 3:19 left in the game.

In the end, West Plains comes away with the win. 48-23. The Wolves start district action 1-0.

The Wolves will travel to Levelland next Friday for their next district match up.

Seminole will host Borger next Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa

Latest News

The Greenwood Rangers came into the game still searching for the first win of the season and...
Player(s) of the week: Greenwood’s Landon Butts and Demaurin Mayfield
Diamondback Energy presents Midland Athletic Syndicate with a check for $7.5 million
Diamondback Energy donates $7.5 million for new indoor sports facility
That money will help build a massive indoor sports facility, that will house six basketball...
Diamondback Energy donates $7.5 million for new indoor sports facility
PLAYER(S) OF THE WEEK: Demaurin Mayfield & Landon Butts
Player(s) of the Week: Greenwood Rangers
Highlights of Fort Davis at Balmorhea
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Davis at Balmorhea