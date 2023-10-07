Dallas takes draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Dallas plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -122, San Jose +303, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Dallas is 9-8-8 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is third in the Western Conference allowing only 34 goals.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-9 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes are sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 41 goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has 12 goals and eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
AMADOR RODRIGUEZ
Odessa Robbery suspect arrested
Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns

Latest News

Kim handles the wind and chill for 70 to build 5-shot lead on LPGA
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Houston’s Graveman out for ALDS against Twins with shoulder discomfort
Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer left off Texas roster for ALDS; John Means out with elbow soreness for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, reacts with his team during a locker room...
The Orioles and Rangers took different paths to recover after losing over 100 games in 2021