CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 8th, 2023

Summer strikes back...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 8th, 2023: It felt absolutely wonderful outside on Saturday...sadly, summer strikes back this week.

High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny through the day with relatively light winds. Overall, Sunday isn’t looking too bad, but it does signal the start of a temperature rollercoaster we’ll see through the week.

The bad news is that temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs topping out in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that another cold front will push through the region late Thursday helping to drop temperatures back to cooler, fall-like territory. As we head through the week, precipitation chances look slim to none.

