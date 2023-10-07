2023 Desert Dash Fun run Event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Desert dash event was this morning at mission fitness to fundraise money for the MCHS foundation.

They had different races for people of all ages to join and to get a good run to start their day.

There were nearly one-hundred fifty people who came to this event.

A cold windy morning was not going to stop the runners from being a part of this competition.

“As part of the 5k and the 10k was really helpful and I had a lot of confidence to with my partner being able to come out here and do this,” said desert dash runner Joshua Hill.

The desert dash was not a competition.

It was an event for people to reach their goals.

“Our goal was to do it a completely untouching with no cane, unassisted. We just paced each other and we were able to run the entirety of it without using any assistance, so it went really well.” said desert dash runner Mary Sigler.

Last year, they fundraised nearly twenty-five thousand dollars.

This year, they are looking to fundraise thirty-thousand dollars to help the m-c-h staff.

“It supplies program and educational opportunities for the staff at the hospital. they purchase equipment and help underprivileged.” said general manager of Mission Fitness John Douthit.

The money that was fundraised from the event will benefit the MCHS foundation which goes to programs like the children miracle network, patient navigation programs, and more.

