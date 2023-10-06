Young Professionals of Midland to relaunch

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The group Young Professionals of Midland will relaunch under new leadership by the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

YPM is now led by the Midland chamber of commerce. They’re aiming to help young professionals network and lay down roots in Midland.

Chamber members say there’s been demand for YPM to return from both employers and young professionals who want to get plugged into the Midland community.

Although it’s in its early stages, the relaunch of YPM will help members aged 21 to 40 to collaborate and volunteer.

“Our community’s average age is 32 years old. So this is something where you can come in and you can start building those relationships that might last for the long haul,” chamber COO Evan Thomas said.

Midland-Odessa may have a reputation as a place where people often come and go. The chamber thinks that’s changing.

“Because of the long term plays that are available here from an oil and gas perspective, people are finding this to be a career destination and not as much a career stop,” Thomas said.

Whether they’re new or returning, Thomas says YPM can help them find a place in the community. Those roots may retain local professionals in Midland.

Thomas says he knows the value of young professional programs.

“There are people that I met eight or nine years ago and longer that are still part of my important network of associates and friends throughout this community,” Thomas said. “We’ve all come up in our careers together.”

Emily Holeva says the chamber’s leadership will be beneficial.

“The good thing about the chamber being sort of the top umbrella for Young Professionals of Midland, is they’re going to be able to make the group connected to different organizations and individuals as well,” Holeva said.

Applications aren’t open just yet, but anyone who lives or works in Midland is welcome to join. You can stay up to date by visiting YPMidland.org.

The chamber is focused on creating a leadership committee for YPM. They hope to have it launched by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.