Traffic Advisory for Permian high school vs Odessa High School Football game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The big game is tomorrow between Odessa high school and Permian high school at Ratliff stadium.

Fans who are planning to attend tomorrow’s game should arrive early.

The Permian high school side of the stadium has been nearly sold out which means there will be heavy traffic to Ratliff stadium.

“It is going to be extremely busy. We recommend getting there early. doors open at five thirty. Traffic is going to be very hectic.” said ECISD police officer, Chancey Westfall.

The Odessa police department released traffic routes for fans to use on Friday night.

Fans should be aware of the change of traffic flow before and after the game.

“There are pretty clear directives sent out from our social media that gives maps showing before or after the game. Our best recommendation is to become familiar with them and understand that process. is going to make things way easier.” said Westfall.

The construction on loop 338 has both directions down on one lane of traffic from highway 191 to Yukon.

It will most likely be slow around gametime.

“The east loop is currently pretty packed. so most likely Yukon and Grandview are going to be the primary routes. If you are coming from the Lansdale area, you will be able to come from the northside of Grandview and coming into the east side of the stadium.” said Westfall.

The gates open at five thirty and the game starts at seven o’clock.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.