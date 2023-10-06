STEM Academy holds first STEM Community Fair for first and third-grade students
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On UTPB Campus, the STEM Academy held a STEM Community Fair for first and third graders. This gave them the time and space to learn from community members and show off some of their own work.
The first and third-grade classes have held similar events in the past, but this is the first year they combined for the STEM fair.
The STEM Academy focuses on deeper learning through hands-on project-based lessons.
To prepare for this event, the third graders presented games that they made in science class based on what they have learned this year.
The first graders also had something to show off like art projects they collaborated on that even won two awards.
The event was an opportunity for the students to see what they are learning about in class, but this time away from the textbooks.
The STEM Academy hosted 23 members of the community who make a difference in the STEM fields.
The school is on the campus of UTPB, so some of UTPB’s sports teams also came to the fair.
The Odessa Police Department brought its bomb squad and crime scene units, Odessa Fire Rescue, the Ector County Library and many others were there.
The students were very excited about the event, just like their families who came with them and their teachers who put the fair together.
The UTPB baseball team plans on hosting students from the STEM Academy at one of their games this season.
