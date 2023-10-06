STEM Academy holds first STEM Community Fair for first and third-grade students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On UTPB Campus, the STEM Academy held a STEM Community Fair for first and third graders. This gave them the time and space to learn from community members and show off some of their own work.

The first and third-grade classes have held similar events in the past, but this is the first year they combined for the STEM fair.

In the past, the first-grade event and third-grade event, separately, have been fun, don’t get me wrong, but combining them has just brought an electricity to the air around here. You get to see more faces and it’s just really awesome to see all the kids and get more things available.

The STEM Academy focuses on deeper learning through hands-on project-based lessons.

To prepare for this event, the third graders presented games that they made in science class based on what they have learned this year.

The first graders also had something to show off like art projects they collaborated on that even won two awards.

The event was an opportunity for the students to see what they are learning about in class, but this time away from the textbooks.

We make them see really why it’s important and why community engagement– how it can be beneficial to their life and how it can help others. And I think that it’s just really special to get to share something like this with all the kids here and all the families here.

The STEM Academy hosted 23 members of the community who make a difference in the STEM fields.

The school is on the campus of UTPB, so some of UTPB’s sports teams also came to the fair.

We’re here because we want to show that we do more than just sports at the college, we get involved with the community in different ways. We try to get our guys plugged into anything we can throughout the community just to show there’s more to life than playing baseball, you gotta get involved and help other people out.

The Odessa Police Department brought its bomb squad and crime scene units, Odessa Fire Rescue, the Ector County Library and many others were there.

The students were very excited about the event, just like their families who came with them and their teachers who put the fair together.

It’s been awesome! I think I’ve seen 75% of my class so far and I’m sure I’ve missed some. Everybody is so excited, we have even more people than we had last year. Everybody’s just giving lots of wonderful feedback and we’re just really excited to be out here tonight.

The UTPB baseball team plans on hosting students from the STEM Academy at one of their games this season.

