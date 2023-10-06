Player(s) of the week: Greenwood’s Landon Butts and Demaurin Mayfield

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - After going winless in their first five games, the Greenwood Rangers clobbered San Angelo Lake View 52-0, helping bring a lot of energy to the team in front of their hometown.

“Oh, it was awesome, you know, just knowing you got family members in the stands and you have like a whole community behind you, it means the world, winning for them,” said Landon Butts.

“It brung up a lot of boost, everybody in the locker room, everybody excited, waiting to play Snyder, the district games, just waiting to blow them out too, blow out everybody,” said Demaurin Mayfield.

Butts had 12 tackles on defense while finding the endzone on both sides of the ball.

“I just told myself, I was like you know imma score a touchdown tonight and then I got that and then I got another one on offense and I just felt really good, I felt accomplished,” said Butts.

Mayfield added five tackles on defense while rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, something that he is proud of, especially with the recent lack of depth as he’s been filling in at Running Back.

“It just feels great you know, just helping the team out when injuries come cause players get hurt and so it’s just the next man up and I was the next man up,” said Mayfield.

“Demaurin and Landon probably started out as running backs number four and five, and it’s almost a shame when someone goes down but it always presents opportunities for other players, and hats off to those two guys when we needed them most and they made the most of their opportunity and did a really good job for us on Friday night,” said Head Coach Bryan Hill.

And after a rough start to the season, Friday night’s win could help get the Rangers going for when they begin district.

“I think we could win that district championship and I really want to go deep in the playoffs this year, we have the talent to do it, we just need to keep on executing,” said Butts.

“We’re battle-tested, we’ve played a really tough schedule with Estacado, West Plains, and Andrews, just to name a few and so, we’re excited for the challenges ahead so, I think we know what we’re made of now,” said Hill.

