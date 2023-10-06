Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crews are working multiple crashes that were reported along Interstate 20 in Odessa Friday morning.

Odessa Police say that the eastbound lanes of I-20 are shut down between Grant and Grandview.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

No word on if any injuries have been reported.

CBS7 will update this story as we gather new information.

