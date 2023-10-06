MISD announces new police chief

Scott McKown
Scott McKown(Trevor Hawes | Midland ISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD has to announce Scott McKown has been promoted to serve as the district’s next Chief of Police.

Chief McKown has 30 years of law enforcement experience including 23 years within a school district police department.

Most recently serving as Lieutenant and interim Chief, during his tenure with MISD, the district says McKown has developed good rapport with MISD officers, campuses and district leaders, along with outside law enforcement agencies.

