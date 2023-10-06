ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 7th, 2023: It is feeling like fall this weekend...yay!

Another cold front has helped drop temperatures even more with highs into the 70s and 80s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Most areas will see highs in the 70s though. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperatures of 73°. Skies across the area will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a bit of a breeze with winds from the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour for most Saturday. Get outside and enjoy the weather! It’ll be a great day to head on a walk, to the park, or to area farms.

The bad news (depending on who you ask) is that temperatures won’t stay fall-like for too long as they warm back into the upper-80s and even into the 90s(!!) by the middle of next week. Along with warmer temperatures, precipitation chances remain slim to none through the extended. Another cold front will impact the area next Thursday helping to drop temperatures back into the 70s. We just have to get through another sliver of summer before fall-like conditions return (& hopefully stay).

