Young & the Breastless: Support group spreading joy, awareness about breast cancer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland breast cancer support group is proving that there is joy after diagnosis.

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or “Pinktober,” as these ladies call it. This month marks mammogram reminders and displays of support to find a cure.

For this group of women, October is also a celebration of the fellowship they’ve found in each other.

They call themselves Young & the Breastless. It’s fitting that the name may bring a giggle, because these ladies treat laughter as medicine while they help each other navigate a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I imagined a support group for cancer people was going to be sad, crying people,” said Linda Greene, a member of 11 years.

She was wrong. In fact, the group filled the room at Hope House with clapping and laughter Thursday morning. The group meets twice a month.

“It’s the most uplifting, happy, full of life group I’ve met in my life,” Greene said. “They know the value of life.”

A cancer diagnosis puts life on pause, Greene said. That’s time to reconsider what’s important. She says that’s why they express themselves freely when they’re together.

“We always want to make sure the group doesn’t feel like a doctor’s appointment,” member Selina Reeve said. “We have plenty of that. We go to doctor’s appointments, some of us weekly. And so being able to set that aside and not have to talk about what symptoms you’re experiencing. You can if you want to, but it’s so much more about fellowship.”

There are members at all stages. They could be cancer free, receiving treatment or recently diagnosed. Though her treatment is ending soon, Reeve said the breast cancer journey doesn’t end there.

“It doesn’t affect just your body. It affects your mind. It affects your soul. It affects the people around you. It affects your family. It affects your extended family,” Reeve said. “And even after you’re out of treatment, it still affects you.”

The group provides knowledge and support that doctors and families can’t.

“This group, I can tell them anything and they can help me through this,” Greene said. “I’ve found that my family can love me through this. My husband was so good and so supportive, but this group is the one I can get my information from. I can cry with.”

The group wants anyone experiencing breast cancer to reach out. They also want to remind people to schedule a mammogram.

To support Gifts of Hope and the Young & the Breastless, you can attend the Pink in the Park event on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midland’s Centennial Park. The event will feature food, music, a fashion show and more.

