TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa High vs. Permian

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are asking drivers to pay close attention to the two maps labeled Before Game and After Game below, the traffic flow will change between the two.

Before Game Map (Odessa Police)

After Game Map (Odessa Police)

Notable mentions BEFORE the game: the Northeast Gate will NOT be used for entry. If you are coming into the stadium from the East, you will not be able to go West on Charles Walker

.Notable mentions AFTER the game: For parent pick up, parents MUST travel North on Tobosa from Yukon then down Charles Walker to the Northwest Gate. Once in the parking lot they can drive to either side of the stadium. The inside lane of Yukon between Dawn and the Main gate will be closed.

Odessa Police would like to remind you to not follow too closely and to minimize distractions such as electronic devices. Permian will be seated on the WEST and OHS will be seated on the EAST.

