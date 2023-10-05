St. Nicholas Church hosts blessing of the animals service

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland held a blessing of the animals service tonight.

The service was a celebration of Saint Francis Day.

“Our pets are so important in our daily lives. They hear our troubles and they share every single day with us. They are very valued family members,” said Rector Amy Haynie.

The annual service held at most Episcopal churches celebrates the Feast Day for Saint Francis.

“Saint Francis is one of the saints known for poverty, chastity and obedience but he also would preach to animals if there were no people available to preach to,” said Haynie.

13-year-old Kaitlyn Buck attends the event every year. The blessing honors the connection people have with their animals.

“Just as a mother would take her child to church, we are taking our pets to church to have this one day to come and be a part of it,” said Buck.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
Odessa Police searching for robbery suspect
Odessa Police searching for robbery suspect
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash

Latest News

St. Nicholas Church hosts blessing of the animals service
60 mph wind, hail leaves Midland homes, businesses damaged
“It was kind of like a stomach drop, like I did not expect that,” said Johana Judit Rivera, a...
60 mph wind, hail leaves Midland homes, businesses damaged
Artists made sculptures and paintings toward the day of the dead.
Arts Council of Midland hosts first Dia de los Muertos Exhibit