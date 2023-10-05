St. Nicholas Church hosts blessing of the animals service

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland held a blessing of the animals service tonight.

The service was a celebration of Saint Francis Day.

“Our pets are so important in our daily lives. They hear our troubles and they share every single day with us. They are very valued family members,” said Rector Amy Haynie.

The annual service held at most Episcopal churches celebrates the Feast Day for Saint Francis.

“Saint Francis is one of the saints known for poverty, chastity and obedience but he also would preach to animals if there were no people available to preach to,” said Haynie.

13-year-old Kaitlyn Buck attends the event every year. The blessing honors the connection people have with their animals.

“Just as a mother would take her child to church, we are taking our pets to church to have this one day to come and be a part of it,” said Buck.

