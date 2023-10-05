Move Midland aims to improve issues facing the city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One group of people joined forces to create a non-profit organization to give insight and educate people that live in Midland on topics involving the city, school district and county.

That organization is called Move Midland, and their first topic is the $1.4 bond that will be on the ballot next month.

After the MISD bond in 2019 that proposed a third high school will be built, and the Hogan Park project that didn’t lead to any progress.

This group of Midlanders decided to team up and tackle those local issues and suggest new ideas.

“We think we need to address the issues at hand. By just tackling, improving our children’s education, improving our children’s outcome, we can do all of these things while also addressing the facility needs within MISD.” said Rachel Walker, Board President of Move Midland.

This organization has three solutions that they believe will bring more results than passing the bond.

Which includes, building a new elementary from the districts 80-Million dollars in unrestricted surplus funds.

Pay down its 200-Million in deferred maintenance from their unrestricted budget surplus.

Then pass a bond in 2024 to build a third high school, safety-security, and remaining maintenance they may need.

‘’So we can still try to achieve all the same things that this bond wants, in just a different manner that is not a huge price tag on our citizens.” said Walker.

Walker said they are supportive of MISD, but feel like the school district should focus more on the educational aspect instead of building infrastructure.

She said this group could be the solution to making Midland a thriving community with education, city projects, infrastructure upgrades and more.

“We have heard from so many citizens who just feel like, we know that there’s something that we need to do, but they’re not quite sure what it is. So that’s why we’re offering this alternative solution.” said Walker.

We have contacted MISD about the comments made by Move Midland and are still waiting on a response.

Move Midland is only a couple of weeks old, but they are wanting to hear from midland residents about ways that the city can be improved.

