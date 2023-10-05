Families could save money at Disney parks next year
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.
Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.
The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.
Bookings for that open Nov. 14.
Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.
That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.
These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.
