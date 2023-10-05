Diamondback Energy donates $7.5 million for new indoor sports facility

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Diamondback Energy announced it is donating $7.5 million dollars to the non-profit Midland Athletic Syndicate.

That money will help build a massive indoor sports facility, that will house six basketball courts, which convert to 12 volleyball courts. The facility will have indoor turf fields for soccer, and spaces for locker rooms, concessions, and meeting areas.

“Diamondback remains committed and intentional in the types of investments we make in our communities,” Chairman and CEO Travis Stice said at Wednesday’s check presentation.

One goal for this project is to attract large tournaments to the new facility, bringing out-of-town revenue to local hotels and businesses.

“Those of us that have raised kids in Midland spent a lot of time on Interstate 20 going back and forth to compete in youth sports,” Stice said. “But it’s not just about travel for club sports. It’s also for all of our youth in the surrounding area to have a safe and fun venue to come play and compete on a daily basis.”

The building will be just to the northeast of Astound Broadband Stadium. It is right off of Loop 250, and within walking distance of several hotels.

All the money for the project is coming from private funding, and donations like the one from Diamondback.

“The support we’ve gotten from companies like Diamondback is amazing,” John Scharbauer, VP of the Midland Athletic Syndicate, said. “They stepped up big. [Diamondback] is going to be able to name this building. It’s going to sit in Midland for as long as we’re around, and service thousands and thousands of kids.”

Images in the video above are just renderings of the facility, which can change.

“I know it’s dirt now, but just imagine a 115,000 square foot facility right here,” Scharbauer said. “We want kids playing in this thing two years from now.”

The Midland Athletic Syndicate hopes to break ground in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.