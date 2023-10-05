ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 6th, 2023: It was so nice outside Thursday with temperatures into the 70s and 80s across the region behind a cold front. The good news is that conditions will be similar for our Friday and even better heading into the weekend. It’s finally starting to feel a bit more like fall across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

High temperatures across the region Friday will be similar to what we saw on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 81°. Skies through the day will be mostly sunny and conditions will be quiet. It’ll be an absolutely gorgeous end to the work-week and an even better night for Friday Night Blitz.

As we head into the weekend, another cool front will move through late Friday/early Saturday dropping temperatures even more for the first half of the weekend. High temperatures Saturday are *only* looking to be in the low to mid-70s. Sunday’s temperatures will warm back up a bit, into the 80s. Through the rest of the extended, temperatures are looking to continue in the 70s and 80s. Overall, conditions are looking mostly dry throughout the next 10-days, however, another front is looking to move through Wednesday into Thursday, so we could see some rain ahead of and behind the front.

