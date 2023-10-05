Arts Council of Midland hosts first Dia de los Muertos Exhibit

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One of the most celebrated holidays in the hispanic community is Dia de los Muertos.

Although it’s celebrated in November, the Arts Council of Midland decided to celebrate it early.

The Arts Council of Midland will have it’s first ever Dia de los Muertos exhibit.

Artists made sculptures and paintings toward the day of the dead.

Colorful skulls, skeletons with hats, and iconic hispanic figures. Many of the artists use this day to honor friends and family that they’ve lost.

With the large hispanic population, the arts council aims to make sure artists can express themselves.

“I think it’s very meaningful for the people that do this artwork that create these alters. It’s also meaningful if you take the time to look at them, and if it’s not your culture, maybe you can understand what these artists are expressing.” said Executive Director of the Arts Council of Midland, Danny Holeva.

