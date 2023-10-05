Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam speaks on 2-0 start to district play

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies football team has been on fire to start district play.

They’ve posted back-to-back wins, currently sitting in a tie atop the district standings.

The defense has held both district opponents in single digits in their two Amarillo rivalry matchups with Tascosa and Caprock.

The Sandies have asserted themselves as currently the best 5A Division I team in Amarillo, but they’re not taking their focus off of what’s ahead as the schedule gets tougher.

“We feel good about where we’re at. Blessed, fortunate, thankful.” Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam said. “Obviously we’d love to win a district championship, but you can’t do that right now. We just gotta take care of what’s in front of us and be where our feet are.”

The Sandies will play Lubbock-Cooper this week as district action continues. Last year’s runner-up started the district season with an open week followed by a dominant 35-2 win over Lubbock Coronado.

“Huge test on our hands. It’s a big big test.” Dunnam said. “We’ve moved on and it’s time to go to work on Lubbock-Cooper.”

The game between the Sandies and the Pirates will be audio streamed live on TPSN this Friday.

