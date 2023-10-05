60 mph wind, hail leaves Midland homes, businesses damaged

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday’s severe weather caused property damage for many Midlanders.

The strong winds carried things like branches, shingles, or for one Midlander, a trampoline.

“It was kind of like a stomach drop, like I did not expect that,” said Johana Judit Rivera, a Midland homeowner whose trampoline ended up on her roof. “...When I got home from work, it was a mess. We’ve cleaned up a little bit of it, but still, it’s just… I can’t believe this happened to me.”

Severe weather is affecting many West Texans this week and more is underway.

Storms first hit Pecos on Monday then Midland on Tuesday. Golf ball sized hail and 60 mph winds pummeled Midland businesses and homes.

“It just lasted a brief time, but the wind was horrific,” said Randy Stevens, a Midland homeowner.

Stevens couldn’t hear anything over the wind noise coming through the fireplace of the home he’s lived in for 20 years.

“After the storm had passed, I came out and tried to raise the garage door,” Stevens said. “The entire brick fence had blown down.”

Gusts were strong enough to tear apart his brick and mortar fence.

When severe weather like this hits, it doesn’t take long for thousands of dollars of damage to occur. Pro Hail Damage knows that best.

They provide paintless dent repair services to Midland vehicles.

“Thousands of claims can come in and thousands of dollars of damage within two or three minutes,” said Kyle Archer, co-owner of the shop. “It happens really fast and then it’s going to take months and months to clean up the storm damage.”

The dents are repaired by hand, which is a lengthy process.

“Every dent is pushed five to 100 to 200 times,” said Rusty Archer, a technician.

A hail storm means immediate demand for repair services like theirs.

“The phone doesn’t stop now. Everybody wants to get in line, get their cars fixed,” Rusty Archer said.

Downtown Midland buildings and other surrounding homes were also damaged.

“As long as we’re all safe, that’s all that really matters,” Rivera said. “But it can definitely happen, this weather here in Texas is crazy, so just make sure you have good insurance and you’re able to cover all of it.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.