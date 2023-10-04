Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the football games TPSN will livestream on October 5 and 6.

You can watch the Monterey vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here. The game will also be on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Seminole vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Abilene High at Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch all of the above games on the NewsChannel 10 plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Monterey vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Seminole vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Abilene vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Lubbock Cooper game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Dumas game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Lubbock High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK here.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Seminole vs West Plains game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Abilene High at Caprock game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

