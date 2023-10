MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, All westbound main lanes of CR 1135- CR 1140 East Loop near I-20 are closed due to a hazmat incident involving an 18-wheeler truck.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the next few hours.

CBS7 will continue to keep you updated on this traffic alert.

