Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13

Texas Size Garage Sale
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mark your calendars its almost time for the Texas Sized Garage sale.

The annual fundraising event is put on by Senior Life Midland. It creates enough revenue for one-third of the meals that the organization produces annually.

Hard-working volunteers were given the first chance to walk through and purchase items for all ages while also giving to a great cause.

The event opens to the public on Oct. 13 and will continue through the 14, 17 and 19.

You’ll find affordable clothing, shoes, furniture, antiques, holiday decorations, tools and rows of other items.

“You know, our warehouse is full of items that have been collected from the community all year long, and it’s packed full of anything from antiques to books, to home goods, children’s clothing; you name it, we have it,” said Tracy Renton, Director of Development for Senior Life Midland.

Volunteers are still needed to help out with the Texas Sized Garage Sale.

If you or your organization is interested in helping out call Senior Life Midland at (432) 689-6693.

