Nov. election: Retired teachers, senators meet in Midland over pension proposal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Retired teachers are asking for a COLA from Texas voters. Not a Coke, but a cost-of-living adjustment to their pensions.

Retirees from 22 west Texas counties met in Midland Tuesday morning to discuss Proposition 9, a ballot item set for November’s election. It would give retired teachers a 2-6% increase to their monthly pensions.

The proposition received sweeping bipartisan support in the state legislature, but the $3.3 billion needed to fund it breaks a spending cap. That means all Texans have to weigh in.

The Texas Retired Teachers’ Association says no COLA has passed for teacher pensions since 2013 and that increase was only given to teachers who retired before 2004.

The association wants to tell voters that the funds come from the state’s general revenue, so it would not raise taxes.

“To be an educator, it’s a calling. Because the price, their salary, is nothing very extravagant,” said Shirley Johnson, TRTA district 18 president.

That low salary means pensions are also low to start. Coupled with a lack of adjustments to keep up with inflation, Johnson says it puts her fellow retirees in a tough spot. The increase would give around $100 more per month to retirees.

“They’re having to make some hard decisions,” Johnson said. “Whether to buy food, whether to buy their medication. So $90 a month, that will be a big help.”

Many school districts in Texas don’t pay into Social Security, so retired teachers depend on their pensions through the Teacher Retirement System. The average retiree gets about $2,100 per month.

“I don’t know how people can make a living on that, and certainly retirees that have to deal with high…medical costs and prescription costs and so on,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents District 19.

TRTA says older retirees struggle the most. Their pension is based on their previous wages, which is a lower amount because of the typical pay rates at that time.

“If a person’s been retired for 20 years, they still have not ever seen a cost-of-living adjustment. They’re still living on 2004 income,” said Ricky Chandler, legislative chair for TRTA’s district 18.

With overwhelming bipartisan support, both parties are asking voters to take action.

“So we would ask the voters to think of their own teachers when they were kids and think about [how] those teachers are likely retired now,” Gutierrez said. “And think about how they’re living and what their needs are.”

That goal was echoed by his Republican colleague.

“Both Democrats and Republicans understand the obligation that we have as far as taking care of our teachers,” said Sen. Kevin Sparks, who represents District 31.

The association says this is also an important precedent for current and future teachers.

“This is the groundbreaking for more enhancements because everyone is going to retire and the government’s not going to take care of you,” Johnson said. “It’s up to your voice to start now.”

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 10. The TRTA hopes Tuesday’s conference energizes its members and others to get out and vote.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.