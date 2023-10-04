Free voter registration and education event held for Odessans ahead of election day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are hosting a series of free community voter registration and education events.

All they want is for people to get out and vote in the upcoming election.

“Some of the politicians or candidates that have lost races by one vote, you say my vote doesn’t matter, yes it does,” said President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce Permian Basin Chris E. Walker.

Odessa voter turnout was less than 15% in the last election.

“Voter apathy is something that is a problem across the country. We just need to see what we can do to try to get people better educated to make sure they understand the process of voting, get them registered to vote, get them to the polls,” said President and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Renee Earls.

Local leaders discussed the school bond proposals and proposed Texas Constitutional Amendments that will be on the ballot in November.

“The last election we had the numbers were horrendous so were to the point that we said the only way we can get those numbers up is to team up, work together and not tell people how to vote we just want them to come out and vote,” said Walker.

The final event is Thursday October 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkerson Boys and Girls Club.

Early voting begins October 23rd.

