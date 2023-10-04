Fitness program aims to help oilfield workers get into shape

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the long hours and hard labor that comes with working in an oilfield, many workers may think they don’t have the time to eat healthy and exercise.

However, a US Army Veteran made it his goal to change that.

Petrofit is a program is run by veterans and they use their background in the military to make sure their clients are on point to achieve their fitness goals.

“You know motivating them, yelling at them, kind of giving them the structure and we know what structure looks like. We were told what to eat, when to eat, what to wear, where to be. And so by by doing this for these guys, we’re able to be more successful with them” said Nick Burns, founder of Petrofit.

The idea to start this program came after the founder, Nick Burns, started to work with oilfield companies.

He noticed the employees eating habits were bad, and most of them were out of shape.

Which is why he decided to make a change in the health of the oil and gas industry.

“You know this is a need and this is an industry that is hungry for it. And I think by us being able to provide a solution for them and finally our word will be getting out there with PetroFit. And everyones reaching out for more help and seeing how we can help them.” said Burns.

The way they approach each individual depends on what their goal is. Whether it’s losing weight or gaining muscle.

Burns said they tell their clients when to eat, when to exercise, throughout their day to make sure they’re being checked.

So far it’s worked for the majority of their clients. Just like Daniel Radabaugh, who is now the Vice President of the program, but that’s not how he started with Petrofit.

“I was oilfield you know. Got heavily overweight after getting out of the military wasn’t taking care of myself.” said Radabaugh.

Radabaugh weighed 278 pounds before joining the program September of last year. He was able to drop down to 230.

He said the program is so important to him that he decided to get involved.

“I wound up finding Nick and the program, and got involved with them, lost a bunch of weight, and got myself back into shape to where I wasn’t hurting anymore.” said Radabaugh.

Burns and Radabaugh said the experience they have from the military is what makes this program the best way for people to get into shape.

They have over 200 clients at the moment that have achieved or are currently in route to reach their fitness goals.

