Childcare Solution in the Permian Basin

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There is a childcare employee shortage across the Permian basin.

The education partnership of the Permian basin and the Permian Strategic Partnership hosted a panel today to discuss possible solutions.

I went to the Bush Convention Center in Downtown Midland today to learn more about this issue affecting folks across the basin.

School leaders, civic leaders, and community leaders from across the Permian basin participated in this panel.

The childcare worker shortage has made an impact on single parents who need childcare.

“We have a lot of single parents in the Permian basin who cannot afford access to high quality childcare so a part of our solution today that needs to be our top priority today for us.” said President of the Permian Strategic Partnership Tracee Bentley.

Midland College recently opened a pre-k academy and Midland ISD is planning to add a new CTE program to attract more childcare employees.

“We need to create pipelines from high school into the childcare profession so they can get easily certified and they can have a dual credit program and also start attracting them much earlier than we currently are.” said Bentley.

The panel shared a childcare analysis study that was done in the region.

It showed that the Permian basin’s infant population is expected to grow twelve percent in five years.

“If we don’t have enough seats then really what that means is all of the single parents who’s trying to find childcare chances are they are on the waiting list somewhere.” said Executive Director of Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, Adrian Vega.

Childcare not only impacts parents but also the economy.

“The bigger issue though really is the workforce issue. If we don’t have enough seats, that impacts whether the parents are able to work or not. That obviously impacts the economy as a whole.” said Vega.

