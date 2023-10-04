ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 5th, 2023: Whew...after a few days of active and busy weather across West Texas and southeast New Mexico conditions are looking to be cooler and quieter across the region Thursday.

A cool front will move through in the early morning hours of Thursday helping to drop temperatures around 10 degrees across parts of the region. Skies will start off mostly cloudy in the morning hours and gradually clear as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the 70s, 80s, and 90s depending on your location. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 79°. Isolated showers and thundershowers are still possible across parts of the area Thursday, but conditions will be much calmer than the past few days.

As we round out the week and head into the weekend, temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 70s through Sunday. The mornings look absolutely wonderful with lows into the low 50s for parts of the region. Temperatures will then warm back into the 80s and be more seasonal next week. Overall, rain chances look to remain low through the extended as well.

