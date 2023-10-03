Pecos residents react to hail damage

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 2nd, many Pecos residents saw hail the size of hail anywhere from a golf ball to a baseball.

COURTESY: BARNABAZ BARRON RODRIGUEZ (CBS7)

“Yeah, we just saw a bunch of good-sized baseball hail. We took a lot of substantial damage to the roof and to the sides of the wall” said Chris Barron, Pecos Business Owner

Chris Barron is a business owner in Pecos and after hail had hit the roof of his building it led to his roof leaking.

The damage didn’t stop at just buildings. It also affected residents’ cars in the area too.

“I got hit pretty badly and water started leaking and that water was leaking into the rest of the car and into my cup holder and seats and everything. Thank god nothing happened to the windows here but right here my back window got hit pretty bad too and I’m scared this is gonna break soon while I’m driving but yeah this is that right there” said Jobie Sotelo, Pecos Resident

Pecos residents car damaged (CBS7)

The storm that passed through Pecos produced winds of up to 60 MPH which led to a lot of damage in the area and because of that insurance companies heard the phones go off this morning.

“I am up to seven claims right now with properties and auto. I have several businesses in Pecos that have been affected very heavily. My mother is also an agent in Pecos and she’s got 25 plus and climbing” said Esperanza Garcia, Farmers Insurance

If you’ve received any damages it’s best to reach out to your insurance since for a car claim prices can range between seven to ten thousand with home being between ten to twenty thousand dollars.

