ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Sept. 26 at around 11 p.m., Odessa police say a robbery occurred at Lama Convenience Store at 721 N. County Rd. W.

An investigation found that an unknown man entered the store and asked for some change for the tire machine. When the clerk opened the cash register drawer, the suspect lunged across the counter and a fight ensued involving injury.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective S. Lofton at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011477.

Odessa Police searching for robbery suspect (Odessa Police Department)

