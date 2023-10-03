MISD to host tours, bond-overview meetings

Campus tour information
Campus tour information(Midland ISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is hosting a pair of bond-overview meetings and campus tours to give the community a chance to learn more about the bond and see the Midland High and Legacy High facilities.

Both events are open to the public, and community members can attend one or both events. No registration is required.

MISD Board of Trustees members voted Aug. 15 to call for a $1.4 billion school bond. Among the items in the proposition is the construction of new Midland and Legacy high schools; the construction of a new elementary school; and safety and security upgrades at campuses districtwide.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

More information about the bond is available at midlandbond2023.com.

WHEN & WHERE:

Midland High School (begin in the library)

Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.

906 W. Illinois Ave. (map link)

Midland, TX

Legacy High School (begin in the library)

Monday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m.

3500 Neely Ave. (map link)

Midland, TX

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Odessa Police searching for robbery suspect
Odessa Police searching for robbery suspect
The goal was to gather and engage the community to make informed decisions in the upcoming...
Midland business leaders host discussion on proposed MISD bond
Midland business leaders host MISD bond discussion
Rep. Pfluger, sheriffs talk unlawful immigration amid influx at southern border