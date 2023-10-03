MISD to host tours, bond-overview meetings

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is hosting a pair of bond-overview meetings and campus tours to give the community a chance to learn more about the bond and see the Midland High and Legacy High facilities.

Both events are open to the public, and community members can attend one or both events. No registration is required.

MISD Board of Trustees members voted Aug. 15 to call for a $1.4 billion school bond. Among the items in the proposition is the construction of new Midland and Legacy high schools; the construction of a new elementary school; and safety and security upgrades at campuses districtwide.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

More information about the bond is available at midlandbond2023.com.

WHEN & WHERE:

Midland High School (begin in the library)

Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.

906 W. Illinois Ave. (map link)

Midland, TX

Legacy High School (begin in the library)

Monday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m.

3500 Neely Ave. (map link)

Midland, TX

