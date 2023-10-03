Midland business leaders host discussion on proposed MISD bond

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland business leaders hosted a roundtable discussion on the importance of the MISD school bond.

“Something like education supports all other industries and all other things in the community so the better educated and safe our kids are at school the better they can support our visions of the community,” said CEO of ProPetro Services Sam Sledge.

The goal was to gather and engage the community to make informed decisions in the upcoming November election.

“Our schools are inefficient, low quality, they’re old and we need to invest in our kids and build better ones for them,” said Co-Chair Tina Ortez.

Leaders also highlighted the need for investment in Midland’s future.

“This is the center of the oil universe in Texas and the U.S. and we need to develop infrastructure with that economic engine that we have here today,” said Diamondback President and CFO Kaes Van’t Hof.

Attendees also had the chance to ask questions and register to vote at the event…

“We have not passed a secondary school bond in over 20 years. The last bond that really made a big change was in 1996 so I hope that everyone comes out and supports this bond,” said Treasurer of Energize Midland Schools Erica Thomas.

