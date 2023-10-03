CBS7 Peanut Butter Brigade raises 30,000 pounds of peanut butter for West Texas Food Bank

Peanut Butter tally unveiled
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank was on hand Tuesday to announce that the CBS7 Peanut Butter Brigade raised 30,000 pounds of peanut butter.

This is part of an initiative for Hunger Action Month. All of September, CBS7 and local businesses joined the Peanut Butter Brigade.

CBS7 would like to thank everyone who donated.

