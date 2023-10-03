CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

Strong storms possible before a cold front ushers in more fall-like weather...
By Justin Lopez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Severe thunderstorms will be again be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in portions of our viewing area. The main threats will once again be strong winds, large hail, and flash flooding, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

On the bright side, cooler weather is expected to arrive by Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area overnight tomorrow. This will allow us to cool to 80°F by Thursday and near 70°F by Saturday. For your Wednesday, expect storms in the afternoon and evening, some may be severe, as well as highs in the upper 80s for much of the region. The highest chances for rain and severe weather will be near the Snyder and Big Spring area, but the risk zone extends all the way down toward Alpine and includes Midland/Odessa. Stay tuned for updates on any severe weather that may develop and stay safe!

