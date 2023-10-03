14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue
A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ distinctive ‘G’ team logo, dies at age 83
Chipotle announced a robotic assembly line prototype.
Chipotle testing robotic assembly line
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says