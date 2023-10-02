Two sex offenders arrested in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for failure to register as a sex offender.

The MCSO conducted an operation where CID investigators contacted 50 registered sex offenders.

That’s when they found Samuel Banda, 54, and Elmo Fortenberry, 60, to be in violation of the law.

Both were booked into the Midland County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

