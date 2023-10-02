TRAFFIC ALERT: closure between Andrews Hwy East Service Road and Holiday Drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Odessa says beginning Oct.2, a road closure will begin along 100th Street.

The road closure will be between Andrews Hwy East Service Road and Holiday Drive. Crews have installed a temporary bypass road to maintain traffic flow. Please refer to the road construction map.

Traffic control is expected to be in place for one week. This will be phase two of a four-phase road closure with a temporary bypass road.

A private utility contractor will be installing a new water main line across 100th Street. Drivers are asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes if needed, and expect delays.

Traffic Alert (City of Odessa)

