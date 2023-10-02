Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding

A 12-year-old Texas boy is in the hospital in Omaha recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 12-year-old Texas boy is in the hospital in Omaha recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.

The Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 62-year-old Michael Gardner and the child were at a wedding near Denton on Saturday when Gardner, the officiant, fired a blank shot from a revolver at 5 p.m. Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder and the glue is likely what injured the child.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammo and spent shell casing from Gardner. Gardner turned himself in Monday morning. Houchin said he’s facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The blank was created with glue & black powder & the glue is likely what injured the boy.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

The goal was to gather and engage the community to make informed decisions in the upcoming...
Midland business leaders host discussion on proposed MISD bond
Midland business leaders host MISD bond discussion
Rep. Pfluger, sheriffs talk unlawful immigration amid influx at southern border
While a bipartisan bill was passed to extend government funding until Nov. 17, time is ticking...
Rep. Pfluger, sheriffs talk unlawful immigration amid influx at southern border
The STEM Academy is putting on a STEM Community Fair so that the first and third graders will...
STEM Academy to host STEM Community Fair for 1st and 3rd grade