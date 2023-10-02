STEM Academy to host STEM Community Fair for 1st and 3rd grade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The STEM Academy is putting on a STEM Community Fair so that the first and third graders will be able to interact with members of the community in STEM and even show off some of their own work.

The event is taking place on Thursday and the teachers say their students are excited to learn more about these careers and to see how they can make a difference in the community.

The STEM Academy focuses on deeper learning through hands-on project-based lessons.

To prepare for this event, the first-grade students collaborated on art projects that even won two awards.

We let all the kids take a minute to use their clay to make different sea creatures and we glued them all onto a canvas, and we ended up winning the Chairman’s Choice and first place and then all the kids get a ribbon to take home too. It’s one of the ways that we show them that you can be a participant in your community.

The third graders also have materials to present at the event, like games that they made in science class based on what they have learned this year.

For science, they make games, they learn about force and motion, and they have to make their own games for the community fair. And they run these and all of the kids that come get to come and play their games and get prizes.

The event will bring together people from many different areas of expertise.

A lot of different people that we see constantly doing awesome things because we want our kids to see that. We want them to see that people here are making a difference, it’s not just people in the White House.

One of the first graders even said she wants to be a graphic designer, so a graphic designer was invited.

All of the students are very excited about the fair and to show off their work, but the teachers are just as enthusiastic as their students.

First graders get so excited and it really fuels the fire as a teacher, because it makes you want to go farther, work harder, do more because they appreciate that. I mean I could’ve invited somebody that changes somebody’s life… and that’s really cool.

The first-grade and third-grade classes have held similar events in the past, but this is the first year they are combining for the STEM fair.

