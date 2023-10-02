STEM Academy to host STEM Community Fair for 1st and 3rd grade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The STEM Academy is putting on a STEM Community Fair so that the first and third graders will be able to interact with members of the community in STEM and even show off some of their own work.
The event is taking place on Thursday and the teachers say their students are excited to learn more about these careers and to see how they can make a difference in the community.
The STEM Academy focuses on deeper learning through hands-on project-based lessons.
To prepare for this event, the first-grade students collaborated on art projects that even won two awards.
The third graders also have materials to present at the event, like games that they made in science class based on what they have learned this year.
The event will bring together people from many different areas of expertise.
One of the first graders even said she wants to be a graphic designer, so a graphic designer was invited.
All of the students are very excited about the fair and to show off their work, but the teachers are just as enthusiastic as their students.
The first-grade and third-grade classes have held similar events in the past, but this is the first year they are combining for the STEM fair.
