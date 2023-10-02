Humberto Palma was murdered nine years ago and the family is still looking for answers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Nine years ago Humberto Palma was murdered in Odessa and tonight his family is still looking for answers.

“It still brings a lot of pain. Because we don’t know who did that to him or why they did it. We don’t know why he’s gone. It’s painful” said Yarima Palma, Sister of Humberto Palam

On September 29, 2014, just around 5 pm, Humberto Palma was driving his truck in Odessa when he was cut off and shot to death.

He was 39 years old and his family is still looking for answers.

“When it first happened I believe I was calling once a week and then I just got so tired of it and we just didn’t hear anything for years and then you know I stopped for a little while because every time I do one of these interviews I relive it and I don’t wanna relive it anymore I wanna be over it but I can’t because I don’t know who did it. I wanna find out who did this to my brother, I wanna find out why. What did he do”? Said Palma

And to this day that question is still unknown.

For the Palmas, it’s frustrating as they feel that a son and a brother have been forgotten and that OPD isn’t doing enough to solve the crime.

“It’s got to be frustrating for every victim when a detective or officer tells them to look, we’re out of leads, but we’re still trying,” said John Sikes, Captain of Special Operations Bureau

If you know anything about the murder of Humberto Palma, you are encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

