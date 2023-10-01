Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in Houston

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending...
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending it into a ditch. The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a postal worker.

Investigators say the postal worker was attempting to make a left-hand turn around 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Expedition tried to go around him. The Expedition driver clipped the corner of the mail truck, sending it into a ditch.

The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him. Witnesses came to the postal worker’s aid by pushing the truck off him, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the Expedition driver fled the scene, and they are now trying to find that person.

Investigators have the Expedition’s license plate number and witness descriptions of the suspect. They went to the home the SUV was registered to, and a person there claimed it was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County

Latest News

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The family lost their home to the fire, the cause of which is believed to be electrical. (KNOE,...
Girl, 6, honored for saving family from house fire
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say