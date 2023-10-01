Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19

Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Coleman was 19-of-30 passing for 294 yards. Both of his TD passes came in the second quarter — 41 yards to Major Bowden and 16 yards to Andrew Dennis, for a 14-3 halftime lead.

The Cardinals' (2-3, 1-0) other touchdown came on Bowden's 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive.

Houston Christian cut its deficit to 21-13 on Jesse Valenzuela's 12-yard run with 7:45 to go. A fumble after a reception on Lamar's ensuing drive gave the ball back to the Huskies at the Cardinals 33 and Valenzuela scored again on a 20-yard run but still trailed 21-19 after a 2-point pass failed.

Houston Christian got ball back with 3:13 left at its own 20 but lost yardage on its final possession. Lamar reached the 1-yard line before twice taking a knee.

Izaha Jones finished with 101 yards receiving on seven catches for Lamar.

Colby Suits was 17-of-35 passing for 228 yards for the Huskies (2-3, 1-1). Darryle Evans rushed for 132 yards on 24 carries. Dillon Fedor kicked a pair of field goals.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Carlos Ortiz
“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Houston Texans
Former Texans star JJ Watt inducted into team’s Ring of Honor
2 women killed and 2 men wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says
Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet
West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak